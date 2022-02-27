Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) will attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-8.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers
- The 107.9 points per game the 76ers score are just 1.2 more points than the Knicks give up (106.7).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 106.7 points, it is 26-7.
- New York has a 20-9 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Knicks average only 0.9 fewer points per game (105.0) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (105.9).
- When it scores more than 105.9 points, New York is 16-12.
- Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.7 points and pulls down 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 17.1 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
How To Watch
