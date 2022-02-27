Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) on his way to the basket in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) will attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Knicks

76ers vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-8.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers

  • The 107.9 points per game the 76ers score are just 1.2 more points than the Knicks give up (106.7).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 106.7 points, it is 26-7.
  • New York has a 20-9 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Knicks average only 0.9 fewer points per game (105.0) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (105.9).
  • When it scores more than 105.9 points, New York is 16-12.
  • Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
  • The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Knicks.
  • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.7 points and pulls down 11.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 17.1 PPG.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
