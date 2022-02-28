Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-36) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks

The 76ers put up only 1.2 more points per game (108.2) than the Knicks give up (107.0).

Philadelphia has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 107.0 points.

New York has a 21-9 record when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Knicks score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.0) than the 76ers give up (106.0).

New York has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.

The 76ers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Philadelphia is 32-7 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

This season, New York has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.3 per game).

Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Cavaliers W 103-93 Home 2/15/2022 Celtics L 135-87 Home 2/17/2022 Bucks W 123-120 Away 2/25/2022 Timberwolves W 133-102 Away 2/27/2022 Knicks W 125-109 Away 3/2/2022 Knicks - Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/5/2022 Heat - Away 3/7/2022 Bulls - Home 3/10/2022 Nets - Home 3/13/2022 Magic - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule