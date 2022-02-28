Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-36) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks

  • The 76ers put up only 1.2 more points per game (108.2) than the Knicks give up (107.0).
  • Philadelphia has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 107.0 points.
  • New York has a 21-9 record when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Knicks score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.0) than the 76ers give up (106.0).
  • New York has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.
  • The 76ers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Philadelphia is 32-7 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • This season, New York has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.3 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 103-93

Home

2/15/2022

Celtics

L 135-87

Home

2/17/2022

Bucks

W 123-120

Away

2/25/2022

Timberwolves

W 133-102

Away

2/27/2022

Knicks

W 125-109

Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 112-103

Away

2/14/2022

Thunder

L 127-123

Home

2/16/2022

Nets

L 111-106

Home

2/25/2022

Heat

L 115-100

Home

2/27/2022

76ers

L 125-109

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
