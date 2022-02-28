How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (25-36) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks
- The 76ers put up only 1.2 more points per game (108.2) than the Knicks give up (107.0).
- Philadelphia has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- New York has a 21-9 record when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Knicks score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.0) than the 76ers give up (106.0).
- New York has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.
- The 76ers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Philadelphia is 32-7 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.3 per game).
- Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 103-93
Home
2/15/2022
Celtics
L 135-87
Home
2/17/2022
Bucks
W 123-120
Away
2/25/2022
Timberwolves
W 133-102
Away
2/27/2022
Knicks
W 125-109
Away
3/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/7/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Magic
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 112-103
Away
2/14/2022
Thunder
L 127-123
Home
2/16/2022
Nets
L 111-106
Home
2/25/2022
Heat
L 115-100
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
L 125-109
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away