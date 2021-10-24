Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-8
215.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers
- Last year, the 113.6 points per game the 76ers put up were just 2.0 fewer points than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
- When Philadelphia scored more than 115.6 points last season, it went 30-2.
- When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 16-17.
- The Thunder scored just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the 76ers allowed their opponents to score (108.1).
- When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, Oklahoma City went 16-9.
- Philadelphia's record was 24-3 when it allowed fewer than 105.0 points last season.
- The Thunder ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA, the 76ers finished 10th.
- The 76ers and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.0 and 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 13th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid put up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
- Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Darius Bazley pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, while Theo Maledon averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors collected 1.0 block per contest.
