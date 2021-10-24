Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers

    • Last year, the 113.6 points per game the 76ers put up were just 2.0 fewer points than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
    • When Philadelphia scored more than 115.6 points last season, it went 30-2.
    • When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 16-17.
    • The Thunder scored just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the 76ers allowed their opponents to score (108.1).
    • When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, Oklahoma City went 16-9.
    • Philadelphia's record was 24-3 when it allowed fewer than 105.0 points last season.
    • The Thunder ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA, the 76ers finished 10th.
    • The 76ers and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.0 and 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 13th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid put up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Darius Bazley pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, while Theo Maledon averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors collected 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

