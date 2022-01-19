Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) play the Orlando Magic (8-37) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

  • The 107.2 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Philadelphia is 13-3 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
  • Orlando is 7-14 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Magic put up an average of 101.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up.
  • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Orlando is 5-12.
  • Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Orlando has put together a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 27.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner collects 15.5 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.1 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Rockets

W 111-91

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

L 109-98

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

W 111-99

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

W 109-98

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-98

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kings

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

L 102-100

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

L 112-106

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

W 116-109

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

L 108-92

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

L 98-88

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/26/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrate after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) (not pictured) during the third period against New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17321821
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16898076
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
colorado state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy