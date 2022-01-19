Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) play the Orlando Magic (8-37) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

The 107.2 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Magic allow.

Philadelphia is 13-3 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Orlando is 7-14 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Magic put up an average of 101.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Orlando is 5-12.

Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Orlando has put together a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 27.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner collects 15.5 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.1 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Rockets W 111-91 Away 1/12/2022 Hornets L 109-98 Home 1/14/2022 Celtics W 111-99 Home 1/15/2022 Heat W 109-98 Away 1/17/2022 Wizards L 117-98 Away 1/19/2022 Magic - Home 1/21/2022 Clippers - Home 1/23/2022 Spurs - Away 1/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/27/2022 Lakers - Home 1/29/2022 Kings - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule