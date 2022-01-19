Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) play the Orlando Magic (8-37) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic
- The 107.2 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Magic allow.
- Philadelphia is 13-3 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
- Orlando is 7-14 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Orlando is 5-12.
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Orlando has put together a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 27.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner collects 15.5 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.1 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Rockets
W 111-91
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
L 109-98
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
W 111-99
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
W 109-98
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-98
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kings
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
L 102-100
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
L 112-106
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
W 116-109
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
L 98-88
Home
1/19/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/26/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
