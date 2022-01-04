Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (7-30) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

    • The Magic score only 4.0 fewer points per game (101.9) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
    • Orlando has a 4-10 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.
    • When Philadelphia allows fewer than 101.9 points, it is 10-3.
    • The 76ers put up an average of 106.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 111.6 the Magic allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Philadelphia is 9-2.
    • Orlando has a 7-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The Magic average 9.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 22nd.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic in rebounds and assists. Carter averages 12.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Orlando's leading scorer is Franz Wagner, who tallies 15.3 points a game in addition to his 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Terrence Ross leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tobias Harris scores 17.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the 76ers.
    • The Philadelphia leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Drummond with 9.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Tyrese Maxey with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Seth Curry is dependable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
