Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

The Orlando Magic (7-30) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

The Magic score only 4.0 fewer points per game (101.9) than the 76ers give up (105.9).

Orlando has a 4-10 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.

When Philadelphia allows fewer than 101.9 points, it is 10-3.

The 76ers put up an average of 106.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 111.6 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Philadelphia is 9-2.

Orlando has a 7-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The Magic average 9.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 22nd.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic in rebounds and assists. Carter averages 12.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Orlando's leading scorer is Franz Wagner, who tallies 15.3 points a game in addition to his 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Terrence Ross leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch