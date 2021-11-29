Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-17) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic
- The 107.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic give up.
- Philadelphia has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.
- Orlando has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Magic's 99.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 106.9 the 76ers give up.
- Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Orlando is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 18.5 points per game along with 4.9 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
W 103-89
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
L 118-111
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
W 102-94
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
L 116-96
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 121-120
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
L 117-108
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
L 123-92
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
L 106-99
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
L 123-88
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-92
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away