Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-17) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

    • The 107.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic give up.
    • Philadelphia has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.
    • Orlando has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Magic's 99.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 106.9 the 76ers give up.
    • Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
    • The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • Orlando is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 18.5 points per game along with 4.9 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    W 103-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    W 102-94

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-96

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 121-120

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-99

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 123-88

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-92

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
