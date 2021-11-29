Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (4-17) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

The 107.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic give up.

Philadelphia has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Orlando has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Magic's 99.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 106.9 the 76ers give up.

Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Philadelphia's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Orlando is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 18.5 points per game along with 4.9 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony averages 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Nuggets W 103-89 Away 11/20/2021 Trail Blazers L 118-111 Away 11/22/2021 Kings W 102-94 Away 11/24/2021 Warriors L 116-96 Away 11/27/2021 Timberwolves L 121-120 Home 11/29/2021 Magic - Home 12/1/2021 Celtics - Away 12/3/2021 Hawks - Away 12/6/2021 Hornets - Away 12/8/2021 Hornets - Away 12/9/2021 Jazz - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule