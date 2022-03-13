Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) take the court against the Orlando Magic (18-50) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -11.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

The 108.4 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic allow.

Philadelphia has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 14-16.

The Magic put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (104.0) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.4).

Orlando has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia has a 24-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The 76ers grab 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.0).

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.4 PPG.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch