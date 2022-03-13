Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) take the court against the Orlando Magic (18-50) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Magic

76ers vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-11.5

223.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

  • The 108.4 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Philadelphia has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 14-16.
  • The Magic put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (104.0) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.4).
  • Orlando has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 24-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers grab 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.0).
  • The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.4 PPG.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Legion FC at Rowdies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17886746
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at UCLA

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1009998577h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile South American U-17 Women's Football Championship Final Stage Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy