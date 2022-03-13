Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) take the court against the Orlando Magic (18-50) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-11.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers
- The 108.4 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Magic allow.
- Philadelphia has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 14-16.
- The Magic put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (104.0) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.4).
- Orlando has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Philadelphia has a 24-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The 76ers grab 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.0).
- The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.4 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)