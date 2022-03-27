Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) watch a loose ball bounce away during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (60-14) host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers (46-27) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Suns

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Suns

Suns vs 76ers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-4

226.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. 76ers

  • The 115.3 points per game the Suns score are 8.8 more points than the 76ers allow (106.5).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 106.5 points, it is 50-8.
  • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 115.3 points, it is 41-16.
  • The 76ers score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 106.9 the Suns give up.
  • Philadelphia has put together a 36-8 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Phoenix has a 40-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
  • The Suns pull down an average of 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 21st.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid holds the top spot on the 76ers leaderboards for scoring (29.8 per game), rebounds (11.3 per game), and assists (4.3 per game).
  • Georges Niang is dependable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
