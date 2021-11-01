Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (4-2) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 112.0 points per game the 76ers score are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).
    • Philadelphia is 4-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • When Portland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Trail Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers give up to opponents (103.7).
    • When it scores more than 103.7 points, Portland is 3-2.
    • Philadelphia is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.5 points.
    • The 76ers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
    • Philadelphia has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
    • Portland has put together a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in rebounds and assist is Tobias Harris, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and distributes 4.2 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.
    • Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia in scoring, averaging 21.0 per game to go with 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum is at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 24.3 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and averages 3.5 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 12.5 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard holds the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • McCollum knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • McCollum is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Nets

    L 114-109

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 115-103

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    L 112-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-102

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Suns

    W 134-105

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Clippers

    L 116-86

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 116-96

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 111-92

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    L 125-113

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    31 minutes ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy