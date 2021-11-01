Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (4-2) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers
- The 112.0 points per game the 76ers score are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).
- Philadelphia is 4-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-0.
- The Trail Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers give up to opponents (103.7).
- When it scores more than 103.7 points, Portland is 3-2.
- Philadelphia is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.5 points.
- The 76ers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Philadelphia has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- Portland has put together a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in rebounds and assist is Tobias Harris, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and distributes 4.2 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.
- Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia in scoring, averaging 21.0 per game to go with 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum is at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 24.3 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and averages 3.5 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 12.5 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard holds the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.
- McCollum knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- McCollum is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Nets
L 114-109
Home
10/24/2021
Thunder
W 115-103
Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
L 112-99
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-102
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
W 122-94
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Suns
W 134-105
Home
10/25/2021
Clippers
L 116-86
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
W 116-96
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
W 111-92
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
L 125-113
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
