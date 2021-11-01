Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (4-2) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

The 112.0 points per game the 76ers score are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).

Philadelphia is 4-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-0.

The Trail Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers give up to opponents (103.7).

When it scores more than 103.7 points, Portland is 3-2.

Philadelphia is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.5 points.

The 76ers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Philadelphia has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Portland has put together a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in rebounds and assist is Tobias Harris, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and distributes 4.2 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.

Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia in scoring, averaging 21.0 per game to go with 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum is at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 24.3 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and averages 3.5 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 12.5 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard holds the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.

McCollum knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

McCollum is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Nets L 114-109 Home 10/24/2021 Thunder W 115-103 Away 10/26/2021 Knicks L 112-99 Away 10/28/2021 Pistons W 110-102 Home 10/30/2021 Hawks W 122-94 Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/3/2021 Bulls - Home 11/4/2021 Pistons - Away 11/6/2021 Bulls - Away 11/8/2021 Knicks - Home 11/9/2021 Bucks - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule