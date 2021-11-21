Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) hits a three point shot over Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and forward OG Anunoby (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) hope to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -6.5

    217 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

    • The Trail Blazers record 109.4 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up.
    • Portland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 109.4 points, it is 9-1.
    • The 76ers' 107.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
    • Portland has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
    • The Trail Blazers pull down an average of 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
    • The Trail Blazers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.5 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.2 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, averaging 8.2 assists in each contest.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nurkic and Robert Covington lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Covington in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 7.3 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
    • Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

