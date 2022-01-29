Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) does a spin move as he dribbles around Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-19) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (18-32) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Kings

  • The 107.7 points per game the 76ers put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.9).
  • Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.
  • When Sacramento allows fewer than 107.7 points, it is 6-7.
  • The Kings score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers allow.
  • Sacramento has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
  • Philadelphia is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • In games Philadelphia shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
  • Sacramento has put together a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 10.7 boards per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 16.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.8 rebounds and averages 5.2 assists per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 per game.
  • Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.4 made threes per game.
  • Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/19/2022

Magic

W 123-110

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

L 102-101

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

W 115-109

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

W 117-107

Home

1/27/2022

Lakers

W 105-87

Home

1/29/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/31/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/2/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/4/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

2/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

2/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Rockets

L 118-112

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

L 133-131

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

L 133-127

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

L 128-75

Away

1/26/2022

Hawks

L 121-104

Away

1/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/31/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Warriors

-

Away

2/5/2022

Thunder

-

Home

2/8/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

