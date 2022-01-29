Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (29-19) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (18-32) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Kings
- The 107.7 points per game the 76ers put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.9).
- Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 107.7 points, it is 6-7.
- The Kings score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
- Philadelphia is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Philadelphia shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- Sacramento has put together a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 10.7 boards per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 16.5 PPG scoring average.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.8 rebounds and averages 5.2 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 per game.
- Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.4 made threes per game.
- Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Magic
W 123-110
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
L 102-101
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
W 115-109
Away
1/25/2022
Pelicans
W 117-107
Home
1/27/2022
Lakers
W 105-87
Home
1/29/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/31/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/2/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/4/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
2/6/2022
Bulls
-
Away
2/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Rockets
L 118-112
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
L 133-131
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
L 133-127
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
L 128-75
Away
1/26/2022
Hawks
L 121-104
Away
1/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/31/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away
2/5/2022
Thunder
-
Home
2/8/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home