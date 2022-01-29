Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) does a spin move as he dribbles around Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-19) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (18-32) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Kings

The 107.7 points per game the 76ers put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.9).

Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 107.7 points, it is 6-7.

The Kings score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers allow.

Sacramento has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Philadelphia is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Sacramento has put together a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 10.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 16.5 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.8 rebounds and averages 5.2 assists per game.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 per game.

Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.4 made threes per game.

Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2022 Magic W 123-110 Home 1/21/2022 Clippers L 102-101 Home 1/23/2022 Spurs W 115-109 Away 1/25/2022 Pelicans W 117-107 Home 1/27/2022 Lakers W 105-87 Home 1/29/2022 Kings - Home 1/31/2022 Grizzlies - Home 2/2/2022 Wizards - Home 2/4/2022 Mavericks - Away 2/6/2022 Bulls - Away 2/8/2022 Suns - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule