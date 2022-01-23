Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) take on the San Antonio Spurs (17-29) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Spurs

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Spurs

76ers

-1

222 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average 107.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 111.0 the Spurs allow.
  • Philadelphia is 12-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • San Antonio is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs put up only 4.9 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (105.6).
  • San Antonio is 12-17 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 24-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
  • The 76ers average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.4 points and grabs 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (19.3 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is the most prolific from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
