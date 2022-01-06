Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-16) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Spurs

  • The 76ers record just 4.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Spurs give up (110.8).
  • Philadelphia is 10-3 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
  • San Antonio has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Spurs' 111.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 106.1 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 11-11 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Philadelphia is 17-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • San Antonio has compiled an 11-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.5 assists per game.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (17.3 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.0 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Devin Vassell is the top shooter from deep for the Spurs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.3 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Wizards

W 117-96

Away

12/28/2021

Raptors

W 114-109

Away

12/30/2021

Nets

W 110-102

Away

1/3/2022

Rockets

W 133-113

Home

1/5/2022

Magic

W 116-106

Away

1/7/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/10/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Jazz

L 110-104

Home

12/31/2021

Grizzlies

L 118-105

Away

1/1/2022

Pistons

L 117-116

Away

1/4/2022

Raptors

L 129-104

Away

1/5/2022

Celtics

W 99-97

Away

1/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/9/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

