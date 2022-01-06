Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-16) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Spurs
- The 76ers record just 4.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Spurs give up (110.8).
- Philadelphia is 10-3 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
- San Antonio has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Spurs' 111.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 106.1 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 11-11 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
- The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Philadelphia is 17-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- San Antonio has compiled an 11-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
- Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.5 assists per game.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (17.3 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.0 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is the top shooter from deep for the Spurs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.3 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Wizards
W 117-96
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
W 110-102
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
W 133-113
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
W 116-106
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/10/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
12/31/2021
Grizzlies
L 118-105
Away
1/1/2022
Pistons
L 117-116
Away
1/4/2022
Raptors
L 129-104
Away
1/5/2022
Celtics
W 99-97
Away
1/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/12/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/15/2022
Clippers
-
Home