Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers score 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors give up.
- Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when scoring more than 107.1 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 36-14.
- The Raptors average only 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (107.3).
- Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 41-6 overall.
- Toronto has put together a 23-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.5 PPG scoring average.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 20.3 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Cavaliers
W 112-108
Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
W 131-122
Away
4/7/2022
Raptors
L 119-114
Away
4/9/2022
Pacers
W 133-120
Home
4/10/2022
Pistons
W 118-106
Home
4/16/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/18/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/20/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/23/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Heat
L 114-109
Home
4/5/2022
Hawks
W 118-108
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
W 119-114
Home
4/8/2022
Rockets
W 117-115
Home
4/10/2022
Knicks
L 105-94
Away
4/16/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/20/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)