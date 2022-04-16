Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers score 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors give up.

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when scoring more than 107.1 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 36-14.

The Raptors average only 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (107.3).

Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 41-6 overall.

Toronto has put together a 23-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.5 PPG scoring average.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 20.3 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Cavaliers W 112-108 Away 4/5/2022 Pacers W 131-122 Away 4/7/2022 Raptors L 119-114 Away 4/9/2022 Pacers W 133-120 Home 4/10/2022 Pistons W 118-106 Home 4/16/2022 Raptors - Home 4/18/2022 Raptors - Home 4/20/2022 Raptors - Away 4/23/2022 Raptors - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule