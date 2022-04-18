How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers put up 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
- Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
- Toronto is 36-14 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also records 20.3 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
W 131-122
Away
4/7/2022
Raptors
L 119-114
Away
4/9/2022
Pacers
W 133-120
Home
4/10/2022
Pistons
W 118-106
Home
4/16/2022
Raptors
W 131-111
Home
4/18/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/20/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/23/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Hawks
W 118-108
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
W 119-114
Home
4/8/2022
Rockets
W 117-115
Home
4/10/2022
Knicks
L 105-94
Away
4/16/2022
76ers
L 131-111
Away
4/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/20/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
