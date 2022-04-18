Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

  • The 76ers put up 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
  • Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
  • Toronto is 36-14 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also records 20.3 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Pacers

W 131-122

Away

4/7/2022

Raptors

L 119-114

Away

4/9/2022

Pacers

W 133-120

Home

4/10/2022

Pistons

W 118-106

Home

4/16/2022

Raptors

W 131-111

Home

4/18/2022

Raptors

-

Home

4/20/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Hawks

W 118-108

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

W 119-114

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

W 117-115

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

L 105-94

Away

4/16/2022

76ers

L 131-111

Away

4/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/20/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

