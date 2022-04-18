Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers put up 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Toronto is 36-14 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also records 20.3 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/5/2022 Pacers W 131-122 Away 4/7/2022 Raptors L 119-114 Away 4/9/2022 Pacers W 133-120 Home 4/10/2022 Pistons W 118-106 Home 4/16/2022 Raptors W 131-111 Home 4/18/2022 Raptors - Home 4/20/2022 Raptors - Away 4/23/2022 Raptors - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule