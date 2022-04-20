Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 109.9 points per game the 76ers put up are just 2.8 more points than the Raptors allow (107.1).

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.

Philadelphia's record is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 6.7 assists per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks