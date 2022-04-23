Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Toronto Raptors. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers record only 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors give up (107.1).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors average only 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (107.3).

Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 20.3 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.

VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks