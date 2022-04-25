Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 up next. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers put up only 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors allow (107.1).
- Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.
- Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.
- Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 41-6 overall.
- This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 6.7 assists per game.
- VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Pistons
W 118-106
Home
4/16/2022
Raptors
W 131-111
Home
4/18/2022
Raptors
W 112-97
Home
4/20/2022
Raptors
W 104-101
Away
4/23/2022
Raptors
L 110-102
Away
4/25/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Knicks
L 105-94
Away
4/16/2022
76ers
L 131-111
Away
4/18/2022
76ers
L 112-97
Away
4/20/2022
76ers
L 104-101
Home
4/23/2022
76ers
W 110-102
Home
4/25/2022
76ers
-
Away
How To Watch
April
25
2022
Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
