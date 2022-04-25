Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after falling on the court as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 up next. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

  • The 76ers put up only 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors allow (107.1).
  • Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.
  • Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.
  • Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 41-6 overall.
  • This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 6.7 assists per game.
  • VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Pistons

W 118-106

Home

4/16/2022

Raptors

W 131-111

Home

4/18/2022

Raptors

W 112-97

Home

4/20/2022

Raptors

W 104-101

Away

4/23/2022

Raptors

L 110-102

Away

4/25/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Knicks

L 105-94

Away

4/16/2022

76ers

L 131-111

Away

4/18/2022

76ers

L 112-97

Away

4/20/2022

76ers

L 104-101

Home

4/23/2022

76ers

W 110-102

Home

4/25/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

