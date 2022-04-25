Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Apr 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after falling on the court as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 up next. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers put up only 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors allow (107.1).

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 41-6 overall.

This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 6.7 assists per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Pistons W 118-106 Home 4/16/2022 Raptors W 131-111 Home 4/18/2022 Raptors W 112-97 Home 4/20/2022 Raptors W 104-101 Away 4/23/2022 Raptors L 110-102 Away 4/25/2022 Raptors - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule