Apr 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after falling on the court as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 109.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.

When Philadelphia totals more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors score just 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers allow (107.3).

Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline leads Toronto; he dishes out 6.7 assists per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks