How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average 109.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
- When Philadelphia totals more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.
- Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Raptors score just 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers allow (107.3).
- Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet's assist statline leads Toronto; he dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
- VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).
76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks
|76ers Rank
|76ers Stat
|Raptors Stat
|Raptors Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
44.5
25th
13th
45.8
Field Goal % Allowed
46.2
17th
21st
1945
Assists
1809
29th
4th
963
Turnovers
955
2nd
9th
633
Steals
738
2nd
6th
435
Blocks
376
17th
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)