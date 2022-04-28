Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after falling on the court as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average 109.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.
  • Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Raptors score just 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers allow (107.3).
  • Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.
  • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet's assist statline leads Toronto; he dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
  • VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks

76ers Rank76ers StatRaptors StatRaptors Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

44.5

25th

13th

45.8

Field Goal % Allowed

46.2

17th

21st

1945

Assists

1809

29th

4th

963

Turnovers

955

2nd

9th

633

Steals

738

2nd

6th

435

Blocks

376

17th

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
