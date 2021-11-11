Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

    • The 76ers average 109.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.0 the Raptors allow.
    • Philadelphia has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 6-4.
    • The Raptors put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (103.3) than the 76ers allow (103.9).
    • Toronto is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
    • Philadelphia is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
    • This season, Toronto has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
    • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 2.3 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.
    • Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.1 per game.
    • VanVleet averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    W 103-98

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    W 114-105

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    L 103-96

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-109

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-104

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-100

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 102-101

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    L 116-103

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    L 104-88

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

