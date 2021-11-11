Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers average 109.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.0 the Raptors allow.
- Philadelphia has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 6-4.
- The Raptors put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (103.3) than the 76ers allow (103.9).
- Toronto is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
- Philadelphia is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers scoring leader is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 2.3 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.
- Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.1 per game.
- VanVleet averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Bulls
W 103-98
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
W 109-98
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
W 114-105
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
L 103-96
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
L 118-109
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
W 113-104
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
W 109-100
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
L 102-101
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
L 116-103
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
L 104-88
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
-
Away