Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers average 109.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.0 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 6-4.

The Raptors put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (103.3) than the 76ers allow (103.9).

Toronto is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.9 points.

Philadelphia is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.

The 76ers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers scoring leader is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 2.3 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.

Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.1 per game.

VanVleet averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Bulls W 103-98 Home 11/4/2021 Pistons W 109-98 Away 11/6/2021 Bulls W 114-105 Away 11/8/2021 Knicks L 103-96 Home 11/9/2021 Bucks L 118-109 Home 11/11/2021 Raptors - Home 11/13/2021 Pacers - Away 11/16/2021 Jazz - Away 11/18/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/20/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/22/2021 Kings - Away

