    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (14-16) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Raptors

    76ers vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -6

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers record 105.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 106.5 the Raptors allow.
    • When Philadelphia puts up more than 106.5 points, it is 11-6.
    • Toronto is 11-5 when allowing fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Raptors score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Toronto is 10-5.
    • Philadelphia is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
