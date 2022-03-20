Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (39-31) will try to continue a five-game road win streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-26) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers average 108.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 33-8.

Toronto is 28-12 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Raptors' 109.0 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Toronto is 30-8.

Philadelphia has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia has a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Raptors' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.

Toronto has compiled a 21-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 30.0 points, pulling down 11.3 rebounds and distributing 4.4 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam holds the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 21.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points per game and tacks on 4.6 rebounds per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/10/2022 Nets L 129-100 Home 3/13/2022 Magic W 116-114 Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets L 114-110 Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers W 118-114 Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks W 111-101 Home 3/20/2022 Raptors - Home 3/21/2022 Heat - Home 3/23/2022 Lakers - Away 3/25/2022 Clippers - Away 3/27/2022 Suns - Away 3/29/2022 Bucks - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule