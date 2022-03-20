Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (39-31) will try to continue a five-game road win streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-26) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

  • The 76ers average 108.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 33-8.
  • Toronto is 28-12 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Raptors' 109.0 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 106.7 points, Toronto is 30-8.
  • Philadelphia has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
  • Philadelphia has a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Raptors' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.
  • Toronto has compiled a 21-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 30.0 points, pulling down 11.3 rebounds and distributing 4.4 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam holds the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 21.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points per game and tacks on 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet knocks down 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Nets

L 129-100

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

W 116-114

Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

L 114-110

Home

3/16/2022

Cavaliers

W 118-114

Away

3/18/2022

Mavericks

W 111-101

Home

3/20/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/23/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/25/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/27/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/29/2022

Bucks

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Suns

W 117-112

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

W 127-115

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

W 114-103

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

L 128-123

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
