How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (45-33) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

  • The Raptors put up just 2.5 more points per game (109.3) than the 76ers give up (106.8).
  • Toronto has a 35-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 38-11 record when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The 76ers' 109.2 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 106.9 the Raptors allow.
  • Philadelphia is 39-9 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Toronto has a 36-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 10th.
  • The Raptors pull down an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 20.1 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.
  • VanVleet and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with VanVleet leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 29.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang is the top shooter from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.5 per game.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
