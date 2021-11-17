Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Vivint Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -10

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. 76ers

    • The 110.2 points per game the Jazz average are just 4.5 more points than the 76ers give up (105.7).
    • When Utah puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 8-1.
    • Philadelphia has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The 76ers score 6.4 more points per game (109.9) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (103.5).
    • Philadelphia is 7-4 when it scores more than 103.5 points.
    • Utah is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Jazz are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.
    • The Jazz average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 24th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.3 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey averages 17.6 points and tacks on 4.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 7.6 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drummond (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
