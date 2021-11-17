Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -10 216.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. 76ers

The 110.2 points per game the Jazz average are just 4.5 more points than the 76ers give up (105.7).

When Utah puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 8-1.

Philadelphia has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The 76ers score 6.4 more points per game (109.9) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (103.5).

Philadelphia is 7-4 when it scores more than 103.5 points.

Utah is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.

The Jazz are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.

The Jazz average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 24th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.3 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch