Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (17-7) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The 76ers have won three games in a row. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 114.9 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow.

Utah has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.

When Philadelphia allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 13-4.

The 76ers score an average of 107.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.

Utah has a 13-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.

This season, Philadelphia has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey's points (16.8 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.

Andre Drummond grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.5 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.2 made threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.2 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Pelicans W 127-105 Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers W 129-107 Home 12/3/2021 Celtics W 137-130 Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers W 109-108 Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves W 136-104 Away 12/9/2021 76ers - Away 12/11/2021 Wizards - Away 12/15/2021 Clippers - Home 12/17/2021 Spurs - Home 12/18/2021 Wizards - Home 12/20/2021 Hornets - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule