Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (17-7) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The 76ers have won three games in a row. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz record 114.9 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow.
    • Utah has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.
    • When Philadelphia allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 13-4.
    • The 76ers score an average of 107.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.
    • Utah has a 13-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Jazz are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • In games Utah shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.
    • This season, Philadelphia has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (16.8 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.5 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.2 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 127-105

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 129-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    W 137-130

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 136-104

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    W 101-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    L 88-87

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-124

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 110-106

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Oilers

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    54 seconds ago
    michigan women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin in Women's College Basketball

    54 seconds ago
    gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Gonzaga

    54 seconds ago
    iowa state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colgate vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 011 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy