How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (17-7) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The 76ers have won three games in a row. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record 114.9 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow.
- Utah has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.
- When Philadelphia allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 13-4.
- The 76ers score an average of 107.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.
- Utah has a 13-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.
- This season, Philadelphia has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (16.8 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.5 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.2 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Pelicans
W 127-105
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 129-107
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
W 137-130
Home
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-108
Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
W 136-104
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Magic
W 101-96
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
L 88-87
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
W 98-96
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
W 127-124
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
W 110-106
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pelicans
-
Home