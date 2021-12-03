How to Watch 76ers at Hawks

Nothing better than a primetime matchup in the NBA, and tonight we get one between the 76ers and Hawks.

The 76ers are closer to full strength as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semis last season. Philly was shockingly upset in that second round and you know they'd like nothing more than to exact revenge even if it is just a regular-season game.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Sixers will have Joel Embiid back in the lineup after he missed considerable time with a bad bout with COVID-19. It will likely take some time to get back to full strength as he only scored 13 in their last game, an 88-87 defense slugfest against Boston. Philly will be without Tobias Harris in this one as he's out with a non-COVID-related illness.

That will give the Hawks the opportunity to strike.

The Sixers are 11-11 which is good for 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks have largely rebounded from a tough start to the season as they are seventh in the standings with a record of 12-10. While they didn't get the result they wanted against their hated rival at home in the Knicks, they beat the Pacers in a close one in their last game.

Trae Young secured a double-double that 114-111 Atlanta victory so look for them to stick to a similar formula and facilitate their offense through their star point guard.

