How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers and Celtics are set to square off in an intriguing matchup.
    The 2021-22 NBA season continues on Wednesday with some great games on the schedule. One of those matchups will feature Atlantic Division rivals facing off. That matchup will see the 76ers travel to Boston to take on the Celtics.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the 76ers have been struggling and could use a big-time statement win. They have yet to see Ben Simmons suit up this season, and that may not change anytime soon. In their last outing, the 76ers ended up knocking off the Magic by a final score of 101-96 to improve to 11-10.

    As for the Celtics, they enter this game with an 11-10 record as well. Boston has had its own share of struggles and needs to get things back on the right track. Last time out, the Celtics were able to defeat the Raptors by a final score of 109-97.

    These two teams are both expected to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. In order to live up to those expectations, they both need to figure things out soon.

