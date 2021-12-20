How to Watch 76ers at Celtics

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics will look for a win against the 76ers so they can move ahead of them in the standings.
    Both teams come into tonight at exactly .500 on the season and with the same exact record. The 76ers (15–15) and the Celtics (15–15) need to find a rhythm soon, as both entered the season with MVP-level players in Joel Embiid for the 76ers and Jayson Tatum for the Celtics. Through 30 games, these teams look more like play-in contenders than Eastern Conference champions.

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics started hot from three-point range and rode that to a strong win over the division rival Knicks over the weekend.

    This season these two teams have only played one time so far, with the Celtics edging out the 76ers 88–87 in a low-scoring game.

    Both teams were effectively at full strength, but neither could find a rhythm from behind the arc, going a combined 19-for-59. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 26 points, with Seth Curry leading the way for the 76ers with 17 points and 6 assists.

    The 76ers are going to be without Andre Drummond, Shake Milton and Georges Niang who are all in health and safety protocols. The Celtics are out six players for health and safety protocols as well, including: Al Horford, Sam Hauser, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker and Brodric Thomas. 

