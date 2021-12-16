How to Watch 76ers at Nets

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Thursday night NBA action, the 76ers will hit the road for a touch matchup against the Nets.
    The NBA season continues Thursday night. One intriguing game on the schedule will feature the 76ers taking on the Nets in Brooklyn. Both teams are expected to be playoff teams, which makes this must-watch basketball for fans.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 76ers have started the season off with a 15–14 record. That has come even without disgruntled star Ben Simmons, who has not played this season. Last time out, Philadelphia ended up losing to the Heat by a final score of 101–96.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Nets hold a 20–8 record entering this game. That puts them in first place in the Eastern Conference. In its last outing, Brooklyn was able to pull off a 131–129 victory over the Raptors.

    This should be a very entertaining and intriguing matchup between two potential Eastern Conference contenders. They are also Atlantic Division rivals. Make sure to tune in to see which team pulls out the big win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

