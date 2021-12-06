How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers and the Hornets are both coming off strong wins over the Hawks as they duel for the first time this season.
    Author:

    Monday brings one of the most exciting Eastern Conference matchups of the season, as the 76ers (12–11) and their inside-out style face the perimeter-based Hornets (14–11).

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre combined for 60 points to take down the Hawks in Charlotte's most recent game.

    Since starting 8–2, the 76ers have had Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in and out of the lineup. Since Embiid returned from a bout with COVID-19, the team has gone 2–2 and he has averaged 24.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 blocks on 37-42-73 splits. The 76ers are 9–4 in his starts this season.

    The 76ers are still without Ben Simmons and list Tobias Harris (illness) as questionable, while the Hornets are without three players tonight due to the league's COVID-19 protocols: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee.

    The Hornets are 1–0 without Ball so far this season, beating the Hawks as well in their most recent game.

    The wing duo of Miles Bridges (32 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists) and Kelly Oubre (28 points) took the lead offensively for the team in Ball and Rozier’s absences. This team is built around Ball, but the Hornets also have solid secondary playmakers in Gordon Hayward (3.4 assists), Ish Smith (2.4 assists), Cody Martin (2.3 assists) and the Bridges–Oubre duo.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
