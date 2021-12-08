How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

On Wednesday night, the 76ers will travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in a very intriguing matchup.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

This is a big game for the 76ers as they look to get back to being a top-notch Eastern Conference contender. They are 13-11 coming into this game and have been playing good basketball as of late. In their last game, Philadelphia defeated the Hornets by a final score of 127-124.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets come into this matchup with a 14-12 record. They have looked like a dark horse contender in the East as well.

Both of these teams are stacked with talent and have the ability to compete in the East. This should be a very entertaining matchup between two athletic and hungry teams. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

