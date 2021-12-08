How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the 76ers will travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in a very intriguing matchup.
    The Wednesday night schedule in the NBA will feature quite a few great matchups for fans to watch. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the 76ers hitting the road for a matchup against the Hornets in Charlotte.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is a big game for the 76ers as they look to get back to being a top-notch Eastern Conference contender. They are 13-11 coming into this game and have been playing good basketball as of late. In their last game, Philadelphia defeated the Hornets by a final score of 127-124.

    On the other side of the court, the Hornets come into this matchup with a 14-12 record. They have looked like a dark horse contender in the East as well. 

    Both of these teams are stacked with talent and have the ability to compete in the East. This should be a very entertaining matchup between two athletic and hungry teams. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
