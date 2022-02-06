How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday in NBA action, the 76ers are set to travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Sunday with quite a few great matchups for fans to tune in to watch. Even with COVID-19 continuing to try to be a problem, the league has shown no signs of slowing down. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the 76ers hitting the road to take on the Bulls in Chicago.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The 76ers hold a 31-21 record and are still looking like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. That comes even with the absence of Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season and is hoping to be traded before the deadline. Last time out, Philadelphia ended up losing to the Mavericks by a final score of 107-98.

On the other side, the Bulls are 33-19 and are one of the top contenders in the East right now. Chicago is loaded with talent from top to bottom and is a team that no one will want to face come playoff time. In their last matchup, the Bulls ended up beating the Pacers by a final score of 122-115.

Both of these teams are playoff caliber teams and should put on a show today. This is going to be an entertaining game that fans will not want to miss.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
3:30
PM/ET
NBA

