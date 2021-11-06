How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

The 76ers and Bulls have shown the potential to compete for the Eastern Conference title. They will meet Saturday in NBA action.

The 76ers (7–2) have raced out to a hot start this season, while their opponents Saturday, the Bulls (6–2), have proved critics wrong with their own strong beginning.

Both teams are playing shorthanded, but the 76ers have the luxury of depth where the Bulls rely on six players to play heavy minutes.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

These two teams just faced off Wednesday, with the 76ers edging out the shorthanded Bulls 103–98.

The 76ers have leaned into their depth this season with Ben Simmons out of the lineup, but that has been tested with injuries.

Danny Green (hamstring) and Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) are both questionable for Saturday, with Grant Riller (knee) out and Tobias Harris (Health Protocols) and Isaiah Joe (Health Protocols) both day-to-day.

Early in the season, the 76ers have won with balance, with seven players averaging double-figures and 10 players playing at least 18 minutes per game.

The Bulls are going to be without Patrick Williams (wrist) for the rest of the season and are still without Coby White (shoulder) for now. In the meantime, they are playing four different players 34.5-plus minutes per game, with Alex Caruso coming off the bench with 27.9 minutes per game.

