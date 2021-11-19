How to Watch 76ers at Nuggets

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers look to soldier on without Joel Embiid as they travel to Denver to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.
    Author:

    The Nuggets hit a bit of a speed bump after traveling to Dallas to play the Mavericks in their last game. They were riding a high after a five-game win streak until the Denver defense imploded in the fourth quarter for a late Mavs rally. They'll head back home where they've only lost once this season. 

    How to Watch: Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live stream Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets are still one of the best teams in the league but will have to show they have more scoring options beyond their MVP Nikola Jokić. They will really just need to stay afloat because Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will still be out for quite some time. 

    They have a good shot at doing that against the 76ers, who have hit a very rough patch, losing their last five. Thankfully for Philly, that was after a great 8-2 start even without star Ben Simmons. The 76ers were routed by Utah in their last game when the Jazz exhibited their trademark defense.

    It didn't help that Philly was without Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, who have missed five and six games respectively. The defense has subsequently suffered, and things don't get easier as the 76ers are in the middle of a six-game road trip. They'll have to dig down deep against the Nuggets, as they prove they're still in the same league with Denver. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Jazz

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17172834
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Nuggets

    4 minutes ago
    sloane stephens
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    4 minutes ago
    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    oregon state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Samford at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) defends the drive of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives to the basket against Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Samford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy