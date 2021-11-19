How to Watch 76ers at Nuggets

The 76ers look to soldier on without Joel Embiid as they travel to Denver to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

The Nuggets hit a bit of a speed bump after traveling to Dallas to play the Mavericks in their last game. They were riding a high after a five-game win streak until the Denver defense imploded in the fourth quarter for a late Mavs rally. They'll head back home where they've only lost once this season.

How to Watch: Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Nuggets are still one of the best teams in the league but will have to show they have more scoring options beyond their MVP Nikola Jokić. They will really just need to stay afloat because Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will still be out for quite some time.

They have a good shot at doing that against the 76ers, who have hit a very rough patch, losing their last five. Thankfully for Philly, that was after a great 8-2 start even without star Ben Simmons. The 76ers were routed by Utah in their last game when the Jazz exhibited their trademark defense.

It didn't help that Philly was without Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, who have missed five and six games respectively. The defense has subsequently suffered, and things don't get easier as the 76ers are in the middle of a six-game road trip. They'll have to dig down deep against the Nuggets, as they prove they're still in the same league with Denver.

