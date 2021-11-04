How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The season has started off strong for the 76ers, while rookie Cade Cunningham is still finding his feet for the Pistons.
    The 76ers (6-2) are off to a strong start and hit the road to face the Pistons (1-6), who are struggling to start the season. 

    All the offseason distractions and drama were not enough to throw off this 76ers team that has its eyes on the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 20 years and the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly 40 years.

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 76ers edged the Bulls at home to continue their strong start to the season against a legitimate playoff contender.

    The 76ers are off to a solid start behind great team play. Joel Embiid’s subtle MVP campaign and the collective efforts of Tobias Harris and Seth Curry stepping up have been a big reason for their success.

    Coming into tonight, the 76ers are ninth in points per game (111.0) and seventh in points allowed (102.9).

    Early on they feasted on bad teams, but in their current four-game winning streak, they have knocked off the Hawks, Blazers and Bulls by an average of 14.3 points per game.

    A lot of that comes from Curry, who has scored 20+ points four times in eight games already this season, something he did 11 times in 64 games last season. His 17.1 PPG is on pace to shatter his career high (12.8).

    On the other side, the Pistons are just trying to find the right mixture to build this young roster.

    Through two games, No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has scored eight points on 22 shots, going 0-for-14 from three-point range. He is playing solid team basketball with four turnovers in 48 minutes, but in order for this team to succeed, he has to do more. It is very early, so no panic is necessary in the Motor City.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
