How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

Can the Joel Embiid-less Sixers win on the road against the first-place Warriors? Stephen Curry will do his best to prevent that.

The 76ers (10-8) are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and will head into Wednesday's game against the Warriors (15-2) without Joel Embiid, who remains on the COVID-19 list. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Philadelphia is coming off of a 102-94 win over the Kings on Monday, with second-year guard Tyrese Maxey scoring 24 points to lead a team that was without Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green, all of whom are questionable for Wednesday night's game.

Their absence opened up room for scoring to come from some unexpected places, as Isaiah Joe had 11 points while Georges Niang scored 12. And without Embiid, Andre Drummond was dominant on the boards, pulling down 23 rebounds.

The Warriors come into this game on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating the Raptors 119-104. Stephen Curry had an off night, scoring just 12 points, but it didn't matter, as Jordan Poole scored 33 and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 32.

This is the first time this season that these two teams have met. They'll play again on Dec. 11 in Philadelphia. Last year, the two teams split the season series.

