How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

The 76ers are rolling and look to knock off the Rockets for the second time in seven days.

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) have won six games in a row and seven of eight games since Dec. 20, 2021. They knocked off the Houston Rockets (11-30) to kick off the new year behind an absolute monster performance from Joel Embiid. The 76ers are starting to play like a conference finals contender for the first time this season and are creeping up to te division leading Brooklyn Nets.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joel Embiid was absolutely masterful with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists against the Rockets for his third career triple-double.

During this stretch for the 76ers, they are averaging 114.1 points per game and giving up only 103.4 points to their opponents. That would be good for No. 3 in the NBA on offense and No. 4 in the NBA on defense if it were over the entire season.

Through the first 30 games of the season, the 76ers were scoring 105.6 points and giving up 106.7 points to opponents. Now they are back on track, partly due to health, but mostly due to Embiid.

During this eight game stretch, Embiid is dominating with 32.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 blocks. Those numbers may not be sustainable, but if they are and the 76ers keep winning, Embiid might be looking at an MVP season.

On the other side, the Rockets have lost 14 of their last 20 games since their supernova moment, winning seven games in a row. Since that stretch the defense has gone from bad to worse, giving up 123.5 points to opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.