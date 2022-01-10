How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers are rolling and look to knock off the Rockets for the second time in seven days.

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) have won six games in a row and seven of eight games since Dec. 20, 2021. They knocked off the Houston Rockets (11-30) to kick off the new year behind an absolute monster performance from Joel Embiid. The 76ers are starting to play like a conference finals contender for the first time this season and are creeping up to te division leading Brooklyn Nets.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joel Embiid was absolutely masterful with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists against the Rockets for his third career triple-double. 

During this stretch for the 76ers, they are averaging 114.1 points per game and giving up only 103.4 points to their opponents. That would be good for No. 3 in the NBA on offense and No. 4 in the NBA on defense if it were over the entire season.

Through the first 30 games of the season, the 76ers were scoring 105.6 points and giving up 106.7 points to opponents. Now they are back on track, partly due to health, but mostly due to Embiid.

During this eight game stretch, Embiid is dominating with 32.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 blocks. Those numbers may not be sustainable, but if they are and the 76ers keep winning, Embiid might be looking at an MVP season.

On the other side, the Rockets have lost 14 of their last 20 games since their supernova moment, winning seven games in a row. Since that stretch the defense has gone from bad to worse, giving up 123.5 points to opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Dec 29, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) defends as New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) makes a pass between his legs during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is congratulated by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) as he makes an empty net goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Freddie Gillespie (44) defend during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) talk during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) has his shot blocked by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

47 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy