How to Watch 76ers at Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers face-off against the Indiana Pacers in two of their final four games starting Tuesday.

There are only four games left on the calendar for the 76ers (48-30), who find themselves looking up at the Celtics in the Atlantic Division and three other teams in the Eastern Conference. It is possible still for them to finish as a Top 2 seed with three of their final four games coming against the Pistons (23-56) and two games against the Pacers (25-54), giving them full control of their path to end the season.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia looked about as good as they have all season in a 144-114 win over the Hornets with 38 assists, 21 three pointers and seven players in double figures.

Over its last two games, wins over the Hornets and the Cavaliers, Philadelphia has averaged 128.0 points per game and allowed 111.0 points to its opponents.

One big variable for the 76ers is Tobias Harris. He needs to be a consistent shooter and third scorer. Before the James Harden trade he was averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Since the trade, he is down to 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Even if Harden and Joel Embiid look like All-NBA players, getting through the Eastern Conference with a slew of tough teams will take more than just two dynamic players.

Regional restrictions may apply.