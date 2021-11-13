The 76ers (8-5) travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers (5-8) on Saturday in a battle that will not disappoint.

The 76ers are 8-5 this season despite not having star Ben Simmons. In their last five games, they have lost the majority though. They are 2-3, having beaten the Pistons and Bulls before starting a three-game losing streak.

The Pacers have a 5-8 record. They have been better recently, alternating every game by beating the Knicks and then losing to the Blazers. The Pacers then beat the Kings and lost to the Nuggets. They most recently beat the Jazz.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Without Simmons, Joel Embiid has led the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game to go along with his 4.0 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game. Also, Tyrese Maxey has been productive, leading the team in assists with 4.7 per game to add to his 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in both points and assists per game with 23.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. One of the most improved players in the NBA last season, Domantas Sabonis leads the team in rebounds with 11.2 per game.

This is the first of three matchups these two teams will play this season. The other two will be played in April.

