Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers (8-5) travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers (5-8) on Saturday in a battle that will not disappoint.
    Author:

    The 76ers are 8-5 this season despite not having star Ben Simmons. In their last five games, they have lost the majority though. They are 2-3, having beaten the Pistons and Bulls before starting a three-game losing streak. 

    The Pacers have a 5-8 record. They have been better recently, alternating every game by beating the Knicks and then losing to the Blazers. The Pacers then beat the Kings and lost to the Nuggets. They most recently beat the Jazz.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Without Simmons, Joel Embiid has led the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game to go along with his 4.0 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game. Also, Tyrese Maxey has been productive, leading the team in assists with 4.7 per game to add to his 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in both points and assists per game with 23.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. One of the most improved players in the NBA last season, Domantas Sabonis leads the team in rebounds with 11.2 per game.

    This is the first of three matchups these two teams will play this season. The other two will be played in April.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17143550
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Senators

    1 minute ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Blue Jackets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17143769
    NHL

    How to Watch Kings at Jets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17149906
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sabres

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the second half at Kyle Field. Calzada was hurt on the play. Texas A&amp;M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) chases down Kentucky Wildcats running back JuTahn McClain (17) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) dives for a touchdown over USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy