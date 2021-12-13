How to Watch 76ers at Grizzlies

The 76ers and the Grizzlies are set to square off in what should be a very entertaining matchup on Monday night.

Heading into Monday's NBA action, there are quite a few great matchups for fans to keep an eye on. One intriguing game will feature the 76ers traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 76ers have started the season with a 15–12 record. They have had a lot of ups and downs already, including a COVID-19 outbreak that left Joel Embiid sidelined for nine games. In its last outing, Philadelphia ended up defeating the Warriors by a final score of 102–93.

On the other side, the Grizzlies have a 16–11 record coming into this game. Memphis is playing without Ja Morant, who went down with a knee injury. However, the team has remained very competitive. They are fresh off a 113–106 win over the Rockets in their last matchup.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams need wins to continue trending up in the standings.

