How to Watch 76ers at Pelicans

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NBA season is officially underway and the 76ers will hit the road to take on the Pelicans in the season opener for both teams.
    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans are both ready to get their seasons underway. After what has been a long offseason full of rumors for both teams, simply getting back on the court and playing basketball is a needed change. For these two teams, getting off to a quick start to the season will be crucial.

    How to Watch: Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream 76ers at Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the 76ers, getting off to a quick start of the season is a must due to the drama surrounding their team. Ben Simmons has caused a massive headache in Philadelphia this offseason and was even kicked out of practice just yesterday. Joel Embiid and company have to right the ship immediately and can't afford to let Simmons become a distraction.

    On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are waiting and hoping for the best when it comes to Zion Williamson. He is still out due to injury and there are concerns about his weight and potential future with New Orleans. A quick start to the season could help keep him around long-term.

    Every single team in the NBA needs to get off to a quick start. However, there are some who have circumstances going on that need it even more. These two teams both fit that category.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

    11 minutes ago
    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    20 minutes ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    20 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    20 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    20 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    20 minutes ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy