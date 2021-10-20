How to Watch 76ers at Pelicans

The NBA season is officially underway and the 76ers will hit the road to take on the Pelicans in the season opener for both teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans are both ready to get their seasons underway. After what has been a long offseason full of rumors for both teams, simply getting back on the court and playing basketball is a needed change. For these two teams, getting off to a quick start to the season will be crucial.

How to Watch: Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the 76ers, getting off to a quick start of the season is a must due to the drama surrounding their team. Ben Simmons has caused a massive headache in Philadelphia this offseason and was even kicked out of practice just yesterday. Joel Embiid and company have to right the ship immediately and can't afford to let Simmons become a distraction.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are waiting and hoping for the best when it comes to Zion Williamson. He is still out due to injury and there are concerns about his weight and potential future with New Orleans. A quick start to the season could help keep him around long-term.

Every single team in the NBA needs to get off to a quick start. However, there are some who have circumstances going on that need it even more. These two teams both fit that category.

