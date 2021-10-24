How to Watch 76ers at Thunder

The 76ers look to shake off the Ben Simmons situation and move to 2–1 as they take on the Thunder.

The 76ers (1–1) will go on the road Sunday night to face the winless Thunder (0–2) in Oklahoma City.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers are still dealing with the Ben Simmons saga, as the former No. 1 draft pick wants to be traded and has not played this season. Still, even without Simmons, the Sixers should be able to get past this Thunder team.

Tyrese Maxey has played well in Simmons's stead in the starting lineup, averaging 17.5 points per game on 48.4% shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Tobias Harris has been the leading scorer, averaging 21.5 points per contest.

The Thunder are 0–2 and are averaging just 88.5 points per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a bright spot for the team, as he's averaging 15.5 points per game, but just two other players are averaging double-digit points so far for the Thunder: Darius Bazley (10.0) and Mike Muscala (13.0), though Muscala has only appeared in one game.

The Thunder have given major minutes to rookie Josh Giddey, who has struggled so far but who offers an exciting reason to watch this rebuilding team.

