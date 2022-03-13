How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers look to rebound with a win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

James Harden and the 76ers (40-25) were embarrassed in their last game against the Nets and need to get a win against the Magic (18-50). This Philadelphia team has the potential to win an NBA Championship, but that will require MVP play from both Harden and Joel Embiid.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia needs to rebound after its terrible performance against Brooklyn in a 129-100 loss.

Before the Nets game, the team was 5-0 with Harden averaging 24.6 points, 12.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. The team was rolling and he looked great with four double digit wins.

Then in one game, it all got questioned with Harden laying an egg (11 points, six rebounds and five assists on 3-for-17 shooting).

Tyrese Maxey went 2-for-7 with four points after averaging 23.5 points per game in the first five with Harden. Danny Green was out of action and outside of Joel Embiid (27 points and 12 rebounds), the starters scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Orlando presents an opportunity to get back on track, but not an easy one, as the Magic are playing their best basketball of the season, going 5-3 in their last eight games.

Regional restrictions may apply.