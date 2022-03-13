How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia 76ers look to rebound with a win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

James Harden and the 76ers (40-25) were embarrassed in their last game against the Nets and need to get a win against the Magic (18-50). This Philadelphia team has the potential to win an NBA Championship, but that will require MVP play from both Harden and Joel Embiid.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia needs to rebound after its terrible performance against Brooklyn in a 129-100 loss.

Before the Nets game, the team was 5-0 with Harden averaging 24.6 points, 12.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. The team was rolling and he looked great with four double digit wins.

Then in one game, it all got questioned with Harden laying an egg (11 points, six rebounds and five assists on 3-for-17 shooting).

Tyrese Maxey went 2-for-7 with four points after averaging 23.5 points per game in the first five with Harden. Danny Green was out of action and outside of Joel Embiid (27 points and 12 rebounds), the starters scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Orlando presents an opportunity to get back on track, but not an easy one, as the Magic are playing their best basketball of the season, going 5-3 in their last eight games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Legion FC at Rowdies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17886746
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at UCLA

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1009998577h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile South American U-17 Women's Football Championship Final Stage Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy