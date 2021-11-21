How to Watch 76ers at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers and the Trail Blazers face off in an intriguing matchup Saturday night featuring Damian Lillard, a top Philadelphia trade target.
    Author:

    The 76ers travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Saturday. This should be an interesting game to watch between two teams with major star talent.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    You can live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 76ers come into this matchup with a 9–7 record and have shown flashes of being a contender in the Eastern Conference even without Ben Simmons. In their last game, the 76ers knocked off the Nuggets by a final score of 103–89. They were led by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers have struggled to begin the season. They are 8–8 coming into this game and Damian Lillard has struggled. Portland beat the Bulls 112–107 in its most recent game, with Lillard scoring 22 points on 6-for-18 shooting and also chipping in 10 assists to lead the way.

    If the Trail Blazers can figure out their struggles and the 76ers get their full roster back, these two teams could both compete in their respective conferences. For now, fans will get to watch these two teams battle Saturday with a much-needed win on the line.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
