How to Watch 76ers at Kings

    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings look to start the season anew with a new coach at the helm.
    The Kings will play their first game since Luke Walton was fired as head coach Sunday after a 6–11 start to the season. The team promoted assistant head coach Alvin Gentry to interim head coach.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    The Kings have lost three in a row entering Monday's contest against the 76ers. Gentry has a plethora of head coaching experience, most recently for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2015 to '20, and he will look to lead a turnaround.

    The 76ers are in the midst of a brutal West Coast trip. They have lost six of their last seven games as they have struggled mightily without star Joel Embiid, who has missed the last seven games under COVID-19 protocols and will miss Monday as well.

    Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe have all returned from the COVID-19 protocols, so Philadelphia is inching closer to a full lineup.

    The 76ers must get more out of Andre Drummond, who has been struggling with his shooting touch. They can't keep relying solely on Tyrese Maxey, who is having a standout season averaging 18.4 points per game.

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

