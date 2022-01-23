How to Watch 76ers at Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win a road game against the San Antonio Spurs before a five-game homestand.

The 76ers (26-19) lost a nail-biter in their last game to slow them down some, but they have still gone 10-3 in their last 13 games and look to continue that against a Spurs (17-29) team that has lost 11 of their last 14 games. San Antonio already won the first game this season between the teams by 19 points and are looking to replicate that today.

Dejounte Murray (27 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals) looked like an All-Star again, but it didn’t matter against Philadelphia two weeks ago.

In their first outing Philadelphia jumped out to a 39-19 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Joel Embiid was great with 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and Seth Curry scored 13 points to pace the offense.

San Antonio could not get out of the blocks, shooting 8-for-20 from the field with five turnovers and six fouls leading to easy points.

Since that game, San Antonio have gone 2-6, while Philadelphia has gone 4-3, with neither team playing great overall.

The one constant for Philadelphia has been Embiid, who is averaging 33.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game  in his last 15 games. He has been unstoppable all season, but even more so as of late.

If Philadelphia can get it together and make a push for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, there is no doubt Embiid is an MVP candidate and All-NBA First Team player this year.

