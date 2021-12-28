How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Philadelphia 76ers look to keep on winning against a Toronto Raptors that is struggling as of late.
    The Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) on paper are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference even without All-Star Ben Simmons in uniform, but this season has been a grind. They have bounced around the standings in the Atlantic Division all season and with the Toronto Raptors (14-16) next on deck, a loss would drop them to .500 again and within striking distance of the four teams under them in the division.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 76ers crushed the now struggling Wizards behind a monster Joel Embiid performance of 36 points and 13 rebounds on 12-for-17 shooting.

    One thing has been evident for the 76ers all season, when Joel Embiid plays well, they are a legitimate contender. This season the team is 14-8 with him in 22 games and he has 11 double-doubles in those games.

    Embiid is having nearly a career-season with his 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists (career-high) and 2.6 blocks.

    He is developing into more of a playmaker without Simmons and with the added wrinkle of responsibility playing more efficiently. He has a career-low in turnovers per game (2.6).

    In their only game this season, both teams were short handed (Embiid and Pascal Siakam did not play) with the Raptors coming out on top 115-109.

    On the other side, the Raptors have struck gold in rookie Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals this season.

    Barnes is leading all rookies in points and rebounds and is fifth in both assists and steals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

