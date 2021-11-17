How to Watch 76ers at Jazz

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will head to Utah to take on the Jazz.
    While the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are two of the most talented teams in the NBA, both have struggled over the past week. However, they’ll have the chance to get back on track tonight in what will be one of the top matchups of the day.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz:

    Date: November 16, 2021

    Time: 10:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah finished with the NBA’s best 2020-21 regular season record, but is currently fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 8-5. They’ve still been really good to this point, but are on a two-game losing streak coming into today’s game.

    The Jazz are one of the most balanced teams in the NBA, with a solid defense and five players that average at least 13 points per game. Rudy Gobert has been a double-double machine this year, producing 14.9 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest.

    Despite the drama surrounding Philadelphia with Ben Simmons, the Sixers have been solid. They’re currently in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a record of 8-6, despite losing four consecutive games.

    Joel Embiid has played great when healthy, averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Additionally, guards Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry have been excellent on the offensive end of the floor, each producing better than 16 points per game.

    Both of these teams should be legitimate championship contenders in the upcoming postseason, with some of the top talent in the NBA on their respective rosters.

