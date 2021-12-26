How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers and Wizards clash, as they are neck and neck in the standings.
    Only one game separates the Wizards and 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings, as they face off in the nation's capital tonight. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    The Wizards have bounced back in their last two games after going 2-8 in the 10 games before that. They secured an impressive win in Utah more than a week ago.

    Then the Wizards beat the Knicks, as Spencer Dinwiddie led the way, securing a double-double. Even with the win, the Wizards will have to tighten up on defense if they are going to push their winning streak to three. 

    The 76ers are trying to get back to their winning ways. They've dropped four of their last five games, including their last one by two points to Atlanta which knocked them out of the playoffs last year. They may be without guard Tyrese Maxey who landed on the COVID-19 list. Expect the 76ers to rally around their teammate on the court.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
