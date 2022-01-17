Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball with Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris (12) and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Georges Niang (20) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defending during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) hope to extend a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (22-21) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -3.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 107.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow.

Philadelphia is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 107.4 points, it is 14-3.

The Wizards score just 2.5 more points per game (107.8) than the 76ers give up to opponents (105.3).

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Washington is 14-8.

Philadelphia's record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.

The 76ers grab 8.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (9.0).

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 26th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 27.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch